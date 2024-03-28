Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Sold by Everett Harris & Co. CA

Everett Harris & Co. CA reduced its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 170,241 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 678 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $12,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 108.6% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 247.0% during the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 635 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.50.

Insider Activity at Edwards Lifesciences

In other news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 14,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total value of $1,110,740.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,248 shares in the company, valued at $1,473,434.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total value of $2,141,963.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,388.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 14,510 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total value of $1,110,740.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,248 shares in the company, valued at $1,473,434.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 196,859 shares of company stock valued at $16,445,296. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSE EW traded up $1.73 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,650,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,078,674. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $85.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.86. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $60.57 and a 1-year high of $95.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.21 billion, a PE ratio of 41.37, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 23.35% and a return on equity of 23.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

Featured Stories

