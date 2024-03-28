Everett Harris & Co. CA Raises Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,694,581 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Unilever accounts for approximately 1.2% of Everett Harris & Co. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Everett Harris & Co. CA owned approximately 0.07% of Unilever worth $82,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 51.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 672,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,239,000 after purchasing an additional 227,681 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 47,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. St. James Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. St. James Investment Company LLC now owns 733,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,216,000 after acquiring an additional 74,539 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 131,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,496,000 after acquiring an additional 14,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 1.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 394,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,505,000 after purchasing an additional 6,341 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UL traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $50.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,289,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,791,239. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $46.16 and a 52-week high of $55.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.32 and a 200-day moving average of $48.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.4582 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on UL shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

