Everett Harris & Co. CA Has $17.79 Million Stock Holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Everett Harris & Co. CA reduced its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 275,297 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 6,080 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $17,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 253.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 533 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 448.2% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 603 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 491.2% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 603 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Trading Up 0.8 %

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.84. 1,719,126 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,155,977. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.69 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52 week low of $51.66 and a 52 week high of $67.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $14.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.34 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 13.57%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BUD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. BNP Paribas lowered Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. UBS Group upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.70.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

(Free Report)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.