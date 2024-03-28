Everett Harris & Co. CA Has $746,000 Stock Holdings in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Everett Harris & Co. CA decreased its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) by 36.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,885 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 2,016.0% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,128,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,648,000 after buying an additional 2,980,945 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 27.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,958,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,706,000 after buying an additional 2,599,728 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 23.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,240,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,777,000 after buying an additional 1,963,682 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 98.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 3,407,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,399,000 after buying an additional 1,693,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $40,751,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Kirke Weaver purchased 2,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.36 per share, for a total transaction of $49,939.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,723.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Organon & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OGN traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.80. The company had a trading volume of 2,254,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,913,939. Organon & Co. has a one year low of $10.84 and a one year high of $24.79. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.70, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.65.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.14. Organon & Co. had a negative return on equity of 212.00% and a net margin of 16.33%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Organon & Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

Organon & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. Organon & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 28.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Organon & Co. from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th.

Organon & Co. Company Profile

Organon & Co develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies and medical devices within women's health in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive; NuvaRing, a monthly vaginal contraceptive ring; Cerazette, a daily pill used to prevent pregnancy; Marvelon, progestin and estrogen used as daily pills to prevent pregnancy; Follistim AQ, used to promote the development of multiple ovarian follicles in assisted reproduction technology procedures; Elonva, an ovarian follicle stimulant; Ganirelix Acetate Injection, an injectable antagonist; and Jada, for abnormal postpartum uterine bleeding or hemorrhage.

