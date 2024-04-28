iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Holdings Increased by Total Wealth Planning LLC

Total Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,256,556 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 120,360 shares during the quarter. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF makes up 3.5% of Total Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Total Wealth Planning LLC owned about 0.70% of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF worth $19,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ICLN. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 431.7% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 8,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 7,076 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 7.4% during the third quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 40,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797 shares in the last quarter. One Day In July LLC boosted its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 76.2% during the third quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 24,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 10,537 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $167,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ICLN traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.23. The stock had a trading volume of 2,377,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,890,945. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.03. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $12.72 and a 1 year high of $19.39.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

