Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM) Shares Bought by Total Wealth Planning LLC

Total Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,260,858 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 192,551 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF comprises approximately 5.7% of Total Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Total Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $31,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DFEM. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 40.1% in the third quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 2,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 11.4% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA DFEM traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 719,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 723,431. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.46. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $22.28 and a 1-year high of $26.03.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

