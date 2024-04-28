Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Sold by Total Wealth Planning LLC

Total Wealth Planning LLC cut its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 98,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,283 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Total Wealth Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Total Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $8,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 45,200.0% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSEARCA SCHG traded up $1.73 on Friday, reaching $90.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,385,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,484,274. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.12 and a beta of 1.25. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $64.60 and a 12-month high of $93.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.48.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.