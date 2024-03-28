Everett Harris & Co. CA Increases Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 71.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,246 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,103 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $15,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phillips Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 75,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,833,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 3,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 25.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 91,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,830,000 after buying an additional 18,314 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 76,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,122,000 after buying an additional 3,780 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

VOO traded up $4.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $480.85. 4,934,931 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,320,190. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $461.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $429.42. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $361.68 and a 52-week high of $483.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $384.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.