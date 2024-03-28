Everett Harris & Co. CA Reduces Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Everett Harris & Co. CA decreased its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 20.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,920 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in eBay were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EBAY. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,165 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total value of $50,129.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,372,140.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EBAY stock traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $52.78. 6,816,338 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,944,296. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $27.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.33. eBay Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.17 and a fifty-two week high of $52.93.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 29.16% and a net margin of 27.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

eBay declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 27th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the e-commerce company to purchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.69%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EBAY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on eBay in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on eBay from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho upped their target price on eBay from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial upped their target price on eBay from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on eBay from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.84.

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

