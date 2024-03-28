J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL) Director Michael Rahamim Sells 13,442 Shares

J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL – Get Free Report) Director Michael Rahamim sold 13,442 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.94, for a total transaction of $415,895.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,816 shares in the company, valued at $396,527.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Michael Rahamim also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 28th, Michael Rahamim sold 5,000 shares of J.Jill stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total transaction of $161,500.00.

J.Jill Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE:JILL traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $31.98. 327,004 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,895. The firm has a market cap of $338.99 million, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.92. J.Jill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.85 and a fifty-two week high of $32.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (up from $35.00) on shares of J.Jill in a report on Thursday, March 21st. William Blair started coverage on shares of J.Jill in a report on Thursday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of J.Jill by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 387,452 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,989,000 after acquiring an additional 142,303 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of J.Jill by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 344,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,550,000 after buying an additional 63,400 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of J.Jill by 182.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 250,849 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,376,000 after buying an additional 162,015 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of J.Jill by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 171,048 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,410,000 after buying an additional 33,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Divisadero Street Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of J.Jill during the 4th quarter worth about $4,163,000. Institutional investors own 40.71% of the company’s stock.

About J.Jill

J.Jill, Inc operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand in the United States. It offers casual wear, athletic wear, and loungewear; footwear; and accessories, including scarves and jewelry. The company markets its products through retail stores, website, and catalogs.

See Also

