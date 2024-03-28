UWM (NYSE:UWMC) Trading Down 3%

UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC – Get Free Report) traded down 3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.20 and last traded at $7.21. 563,993 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 1,347,626 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of UWM from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of UWM in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of UWM in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UWM presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.59.

Get UWM alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on UWM

UWM Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $685.66 million, a P/E ratio of -37.95 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.78 and a 200-day moving average of $6.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of ($114.58) million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.14 million. UWM had a return on equity of 2.45% and a net margin of 0.79%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UWM Holdings Co. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

UWM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.51%. UWM’s payout ratio is -210.53%.

Institutional Trading of UWM

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new position in shares of UWM during the fourth quarter valued at $104,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its stake in shares of UWM by 2,107.2% during the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 3,592,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,424,000 after buying an additional 3,429,801 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of UWM by 18.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,044,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,915,000 after buying an additional 322,021 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of UWM by 30.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,077,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,474,000 after buying an additional 1,424,451 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of UWM during the third quarter valued at $452,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.59% of the company’s stock.

UWM Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company offers mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for UWM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UWM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.