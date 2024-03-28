Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Reaches One Day Volume of $16.37 Million

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded up 6.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can now be bought for approximately $7.83 or 0.00011041 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market capitalization of $219.91 million and approximately $16.37 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR is a token. It was first traded on April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,100,000 tokens. The official website for Vulcan Forged PYR is vulcanforged.com. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged (PYR) (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged (PYR) has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 28,100,000 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged (PYR) is 7.39720727 USD and is down -5.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 140 active market(s) with $16,014,438.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

