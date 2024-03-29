McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. Has $941,000 Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 6.6% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 0.4% during the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 9,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar stock traded up $1.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $366.38. 2,028,222 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,469,203. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $325.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $287.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.16. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $204.04 and a 52-week high of $367.22.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $5.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.76 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $17.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.06 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 56.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.86 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $285.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $321.00 to $338.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $345.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $297.89.

In other news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 4,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.80, for a total value of $1,508,835.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,741,725.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.52, for a total transaction of $6,899,070.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,886,667.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 4,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.80, for a total transaction of $1,508,835.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,474 shares in the company, valued at $7,741,725.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,769 shares of company stock valued at $14,509,306 in the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

