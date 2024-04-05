Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) Announces Earnings Results

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $370.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.61 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a negative net margin of 2.25% and a negative return on equity of 8.79%. Sportsman’s Warehouse’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. Sportsman’s Warehouse updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Stock Up 21.1 %

NASDAQ:SPWH opened at $3.79 on Friday. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 52 week low of $2.74 and a 52 week high of $8.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 0.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sportsman’s Warehouse

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 111,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 5,768 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the fourth quarter worth about $173,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 502,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 22,880 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 333,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 25,732 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 50,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. 83.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SPWH shares. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sportsman’s Warehouse presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.25.

About Sportsman’s Warehouse

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and apparel products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

Featured Stories

