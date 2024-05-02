Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Trading Down 1.7%

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 1.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $74.77 and last traded at $75.09. Approximately 4,411,496 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 17,758,279 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BABA has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.91.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.21.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $18.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $19.12 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $260.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.26 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 10.75%. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 54,936 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,765,000 after buying an additional 3,084 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 384,537 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,355,000 after buying an additional 20,326 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,896 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 9,139 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avaii Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 130.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,657 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 8,296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

About Alibaba Group

(Get Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.