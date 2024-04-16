SATS (1000SATS) Price Hits $0.0003 on Top Exchanges

SATS (1000SATS) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 16th. One SATS token can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. SATS has a total market cap of $567.49 million and $34.81 million worth of SATS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SATS has traded down 41.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SATS alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000519 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

SATS Profile

SATS’s total supply is 2,100,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for SATS is unisat.io/brc20/sats.

Buying and Selling SATS

According to CryptoCompare, “SATS (1000SATS) is a cryptocurrency . SATS has a current supply of 2,100,000,000,000. The last known price of SATS is 0.00027341 USD and is down -8.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 33 active market(s) with $40,792,040.73 traded over the last 24 hours.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SATS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SATS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SATS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SATS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SATS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.