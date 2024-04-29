Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Shares Down 0.6%

Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY – Get Free Report) dropped 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $34.96 and last traded at $35.21. Approximately 99,249 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 228,111 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.43.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.04. The firm has a market cap of $45.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.98.

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter. Infineon Technologies had a return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 18.66%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Infineon Technologies AG will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and semiconductor-based solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and memory ICs; transceivers; diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

