Chorus (OTCMKTS:CHRYY) Stock Price Down 3.6%

Chorus Limited (OTCMKTS:CHRYY – Get Free Report) was down 3.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $20.85 and last traded at $21.22. Approximately 1,606 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 104% from the average daily volume of 787 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.00.

Chorus Trading Down 3.6 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.91 and a 200-day moving average of $23.05.

Get Chorus alerts:

Chorus Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a $0.4714 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th.

About Chorus

Chorus Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed line communications infrastructure services in New Zealand. It offers phone and broadband services for residential and business customers; data and voice services; and asymmetric digital subscriber line and high-speed digital subscriber line broadband services, as well as solutions for transport and infrastructure.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chorus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chorus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.