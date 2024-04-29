Vallourec (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) Shares Down 2.1%

Shares of Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOWY – Get Free Report) fell 2.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.41 and last traded at $3.52. 4,356 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 15,113 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.59.

Vallourec Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.86.

Get Vallourec alerts:

Vallourec (OTCMKTS:VLOWY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The energy company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter. Vallourec had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 23.77%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vallourec S.A. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

About Vallourec

Vallourec SA, through its subsidiaries, provides tubular solutions for the oil and gas, industry, and energy markets in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through Tubes; Mine & Forests; and Holding Companies & Other segments. The company offers seamless tubes for refineries, petrochemical facilities, and floating liquefied natural gas plants, as well as production, storage, and offloading units; VAM connections; rigid subsea line pipes and onshore rigid line pipes; and carbon steel and steel alloy tubes, hollow bars, and connections.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vallourec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vallourec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.