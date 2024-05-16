Exchange Capital Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 30,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SUB. TIAA Trust National Association raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 1,086,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,512,000 after buying an additional 253,771 shares during the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 494.7% in the fourth quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 104,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,003,000 after acquiring an additional 86,813 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,496,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,133,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $4,264,000.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SUB traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $104.75. The stock had a trading volume of 223,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,100. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $104.65 and a 200 day moving average of $104.75. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $102.50 and a twelve month high of $105.58.

About iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

