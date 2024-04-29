Invera Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.66 Million Stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned ETF (NASDAQ:NZAC)

Invera Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned ETF (NASDAQ:NZAC – Free Report) by 388.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,570 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,014 shares during the period. SPDR MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned ETF comprises 1.4% of Invera Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Invera Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 1.56% of SPDR MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned ETF worth $1,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NZAC. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $182,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $436,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 34,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after buying an additional 2,331 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned ETF alerts:

SPDR MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:NZAC traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $32.95. The stock had a trading volume of 3,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,324. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.17 and its 200 day moving average is $31.44. SPDR MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.50 and a fifty-two week high of $34.01. The stock has a market cap of $108.74 million, a P/E ratio of 23.92 and a beta of 0.94.

About SPDR MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned ETF

The SPDR MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned ETF (NZAC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks selected and weighted based on ESG criteria that are compatible with the Paris Climate Agreement and carbon reduction goals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NZAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned ETF (NASDAQ:NZAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.