Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $14.15

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$14.15 and traded as high as C$14.52. Freehold Royalties shares last traded at C$14.33, with a volume of 281,614 shares.

FRU has been the subject of a number of research reports. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$19.50 to C$19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. ATB Capital lowered their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$19.50 to C$19.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$16.75 to C$16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Freehold Royalties presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$17.64.

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$14.19 and its 200-day moving average is C$14.14. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.49.

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Freehold Royalties had a net margin of 41.93% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The firm had revenue of C$80.06 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Freehold Royalties Ltd. will post 0.7581169 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.58%. Freehold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.73%.

Freehold Royalties Ltd. engages in the acquiring and managing royalty interests in the crude oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. Freehold Royalties Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

