Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU) Stock Holdings Increased by Key Financial Inc

Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,525 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,825 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc owned approximately 2.42% of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF worth $1,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 11,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 59,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 102.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 10.1% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 19,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 15.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 2,264 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSMU traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $21.88. The company had a trading volume of 31,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,455. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.86. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $20.57 and a twelve month high of $22.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a $0.0526 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2030. BSMU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

