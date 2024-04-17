Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE) Sets New 12-Month High at $84.88

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $84.88 and last traded at $83.23, with a volume of 60348 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $84.12.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.84 and its 200-day moving average is $75.25. The stock has a market cap of $611.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.65.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 665.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (RYE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy Plus index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US energy companies in the S&P 500. RYE was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.