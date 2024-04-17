iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSEARCA:EFA)

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 132,337 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 51% compared to the typical volume of 87,894 put options.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of EFA stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.30. 15,748,017 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,293,056. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.68 and a fifty-two week high of $80.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 74,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,585,000 after buying an additional 20,754 shares during the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.7% during the third quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 8,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Amarillo National Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 156,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.7% during the third quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 158,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

