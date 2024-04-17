J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Price Target Cut to $170.00

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Barclays from $200.00 to $170.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 1.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on JBHT. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $234.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $220.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $218.00 to $199.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.39.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock traded down $14.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $168.13. The company had a trading volume of 3,720,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 803,560. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $200.81 and its 200-day moving average is $193.34. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a fifty-two week low of $160.07 and a fifty-two week high of $219.51.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.27). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 5.68%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Kevin Bracy sold 754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.79, for a total transaction of $159,689.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,744,090.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Kevin Bracy sold 754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.79, for a total transaction of $159,689.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,744,090.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick J. Ottensmeyer bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $202.99 per share, with a total value of $1,014,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,014,950. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,432 shares of company stock valued at $4,309,687. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aviva PLC increased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 52,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,832,000 after acquiring an additional 16,249 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,442 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,513,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 41,835 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,887,000 after acquiring an additional 11,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 153,367 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

