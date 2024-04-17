J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Price Target Cut to $211.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at UBS Group from $234.00 to $211.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 25.50% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on JBHT. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Friday, January 19th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Barclays downgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $188.00 price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $218.00 to $199.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.39.

JBHT stock traded down $14.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $168.13. The stock had a trading volume of 3,720,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 803,560. The firm has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 1-year low of $160.07 and a 1-year high of $219.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $200.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.34.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 18.40%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, SVP Kevin Bracy sold 754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.79, for a total value of $159,689.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,744,090.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Patrick J. Ottensmeyer acquired 5,000 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $202.99 per share, with a total value of $1,014,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin Bracy sold 754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.79, for a total transaction of $159,689.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,744,090.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,432 shares of company stock valued at $4,309,687. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,744,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,946,400,000 after acquiring an additional 80,123 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,714,693 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,178,160,000 after acquiring an additional 429,256 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 269.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,371,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $413,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728,989 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,168,748 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $433,186,000 after acquiring an additional 62,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 184.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,154,757 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $406,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397,651 shares during the last quarter. 74.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

