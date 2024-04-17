Key Financial Inc Has $1.33 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Key Financial Inc trimmed its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 118,736.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,890,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,548,447,000 after purchasing an additional 424,533,112 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,252,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,336,592,000 after purchasing an additional 350,950 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,482,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,750,000 after purchasing an additional 150,564 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,417,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,363,000 after purchasing an additional 44,928 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,117,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,113,000 after purchasing an additional 29,966 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

VUG stock traded down $3.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $331.93. The stock had a trading volume of 764,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,058,211. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $339.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $312.50. The firm has a market cap of $114.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.31 and a beta of 1.24. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $242.98 and a twelve month high of $348.88.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.