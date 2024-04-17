NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) Stock Price Down 7.9%

NextCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC – Get Free Report) fell 7.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.47 and last traded at $1.51. 116,132 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 243,919 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.64.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NXTC. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of NextCure in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on NextCure from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.38. The company has a market cap of $42.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 0.40.

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.02. Analysts expect that NextCure, Inc. will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Silverarc Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NextCure by 1.6% in the first quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 196,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of NextCure by 10.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 5,515 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of NextCure by 224.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 6,338 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in NextCure by 100.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 8,206 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in NextCure by 104.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 9,121 shares during the period. 42.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NextCure, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing novel immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases by restoring normal immune function. The company is developing NC410, an immunomedicine designed to block immune suppression mediated by LAIR-1; NC762, a monoclonal antibody that binds specifically to B7-H4, a protein expressed on multiple tumor types; and NC525, a monoclonal antibody that binds to LAIR-1 to functionally kill AML blast cells and leukemic stem cells while preserving normal blood cells, including hematopoietic stem cells.

