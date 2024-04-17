NTG Clarity Networks (CVE:NCI) Sets New 1-Year High at $0.47

NTG Clarity Networks Inc. (CVE:NCI – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.47 and last traded at C$0.47, with a volume of 239833 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.43.

NTG Clarity Networks Stock Up 9.3 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.19 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.09. The stock has a market cap of C$17.64 million, a PE ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.95.

NTG Clarity Networks Company Profile

NTG Clarity Networks Inc provides telecommunications engineering, information technology, networking, and related software solutions worldwide. Its products include NTGapps, that designs to simplify the telecom digital transformation by providing digital application template; StageEM, an enterprise solution that covers project portfolio management, demand and capacity, analytic and dashboard, and decision-making using real-time data; Workflow Management solution, which enable organization to design, deploy, execute, monitor, and analyze their business process; Network Inventory Management solution that covers network, service, and resource for organization; and Partner Relationship Management solution, which covers the value chain of partnership and enable vendor to manage their strategic partner.

