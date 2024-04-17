Oxen (OXEN) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $5,848.84

Oxen (OXEN) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 17th. One Oxen coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000235 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Oxen has traded down 8% against the US dollar. Oxen has a total market cap of $9.67 million and $5,848.84 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,810.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $462.39 or 0.00760389 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $79.21 or 0.00130255 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00009587 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.34 or 0.00041665 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $119.28 or 0.00196149 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.45 or 0.00040210 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.44 or 0.00107621 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Oxen Coin Profile

Oxen (CRYPTO:OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 67,542,704 coins. Oxen’s official message board is oxen.medium.com. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oxen’s official website is oxen.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

Buying and Selling Oxen

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

