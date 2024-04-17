ZClassic (ZCL) Reaches Market Cap of $535,930.16

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 17th. One ZClassic coin can currently be bought for $0.0577 or 0.00000095 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ZClassic has traded 12.6% lower against the dollar. ZClassic has a market capitalization of $535,930.16 and $422.35 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.12 or 0.00057751 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00034361 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00013737 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000511 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZClassic (ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder’s reward. This founder’s reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder’s reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.

Buying and Selling ZClassic

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

