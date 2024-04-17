Red Tortoise LLC Has $980,000 Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Red Tortoise LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,801 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Red Tortoise LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 56,270,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,241,196,000 after acquiring an additional 7,909,057 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,907,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,416,000 after acquiring an additional 5,538,792 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,535,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632,760 shares during the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,427,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,939,000 after acquiring an additional 20,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,400,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,041,000 after acquiring an additional 109,857 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ VGSH traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $57.68. 2,194,314 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,273,235. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.96. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a one year low of $57.33 and a one year high of $58.81.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend
About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF
Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
