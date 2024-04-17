Tranquility Partners LLC Invests $633,000 in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Tranquility Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 17,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,419,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 3,874.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 973,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,320,000 after acquiring an additional 948,644 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,888,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,754,000 after acquiring an additional 911,454 shares during the period. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,840,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,813,000. 70.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure alerts:

Brookfield Infrastructure Stock Performance

Brookfield Infrastructure stock traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.66. 1,135,142 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 563,237. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a twelve month low of $25.48 and a twelve month high of $48.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.38.

Brookfield Infrastructure Increases Dividend

About Brookfield Infrastructure

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.46%. This is a boost from Brookfield Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.50%.

(Free Report)

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.