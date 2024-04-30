MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) CEO Charles N. Reeves Purchases 1,000 Shares

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG – Get Free Report) CEO Charles N. Reeves purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.72 per share, for a total transaction of $20,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $621,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

MidWestOne Financial Group Stock Down 2.2 %

MOFG stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.17. 45,382 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,593. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $317.68 million, a P/E ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.00. MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.80 and a 1-year high of $27.78.

Get MidWestOne Financial Group alerts:

MidWestOne Financial Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.243 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. MidWestOne Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.36%.

Institutional Trading of MidWestOne Financial Group

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV acquired a new stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $346,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 13,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sippican Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $590,000. 65.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Hovde Group cut their price target on shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from $23.50 to $21.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, MidWestOne Financial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.13.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MidWestOne Financial Group

MidWestOne Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, governmental units, and institutional customers. It offers range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing and interest bearing demand deposits, savings, money market, and time deposits accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MidWestOne Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MidWestOne Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.