MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) CEO Charles N. Reeves Purchases 1,000 Shares

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG – Get Free Report) CEO Charles N. Reeves purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.72 per share, for a total transaction of $20,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $621,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
MidWestOne Financial Group Stock Down 2.2 %
MOFG stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.17. 45,382 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,593. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $317.68 million, a P/E ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.00. MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.80 and a 1-year high of $27.78.
MidWestOne Financial Group Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.243 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. MidWestOne Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.36%.
Institutional Trading of MidWestOne Financial Group
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Hovde Group cut their price target on shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from $23.50 to $21.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, MidWestOne Financial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.13.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MidWestOne Financial Group
MidWestOne Financial Group Company Profile
MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, governmental units, and institutional customers. It offers range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing and interest bearing demand deposits, savings, money market, and time deposits accounts.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than MidWestOne Financial Group
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- NXP Semiconductors Will Set a New High Soon: $300 in Sight
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Hilton Demonstrates Asset Light is Right for Investors
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Boston Scientific Bucks the Medtech Slow Down and Raises Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for MidWestOne Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MidWestOne Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.