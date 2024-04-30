Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Sold by Hexagon Capital Partners LLC

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,078 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 0.3% of Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOT. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,247,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,674,000 after purchasing an additional 65,321 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,872,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,682,000 after acquiring an additional 11,624 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 1,026,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,992,000 after acquiring an additional 6,783 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $175,992,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 633,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,322,000 after acquiring an additional 13,698 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSEARCA:VOT traded down $4.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $223.84. 107,894 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,425. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $179.43 and a 1-year high of $236.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a PE ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $229.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.76.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

