Sequent Asset Management LLC Buys New Stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Sequent Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 193.8% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 3,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA FTEC traded down $3.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $147.03. The company had a trading volume of 136,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,180. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 1-year low of $110.80 and a 1-year high of $159.43. The company has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of 38.28 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $152.90 and a 200-day moving average of $144.10.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

