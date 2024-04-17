Zacks Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Free Report) – Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for ManpowerGroup in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 16th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $1.20 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.26. The consensus estimate for ManpowerGroup’s current full-year earnings is $5.05 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for ManpowerGroup’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.37 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.62 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.63 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.56 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.03 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $8.48 EPS.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on MAN. BNP Paribas reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of ManpowerGroup in a report on Friday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $86.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

Shares of NYSE MAN traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.07. 659,376 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 382,044. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.54. ManpowerGroup has a 52-week low of $67.35 and a 52-week high of $88.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.38.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 22.6% during the first quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 48,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,757,000 after purchasing an additional 8,916 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,912,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $549,314,000 after acquiring an additional 17,691 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,096,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,151,000 after acquiring an additional 17,481 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,421,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 24,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. 98.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services worldwide. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands. It also offers various assessment services; training and development services; career and talent management; and outsourcing services related to human resources functions primarily in the areas of large-scale recruiting and workforce-intensive initiatives.

