Zentek (CVE:ZEN) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.64

Zentek Ltd. (CVE:ZEN – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$1.64 and traded as low as C$1.58. Zentek shares last traded at C$1.59, with a volume of 16,126 shares traded.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68, a current ratio of 6.05 and a quick ratio of 7.59. The company has a market cap of C$153.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.82 and a beta of 0.86.

Zentek (CVE:ZEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The mining company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$0.01 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zentek Ltd. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Zentek Ltd. engages in the research and development of graphene and related nanomaterials in Canada. It owns 100% interest in the Albany Graphite project located in Northern Ontario, Canada. The company develops graphene-based antimicrobial coating under the ZenGUARD brand, surgical masks, HVAC filters, personal protective equipment, rapid detection point of care diagnostics tests, and pharmaceutical products based on graphene-based compound.

