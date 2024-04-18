Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) CEO Jack Phillips Sells 26,735 Shares

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX – Get Free Report) CEO Jack Phillips sold 26,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.78, for a total value of $20,853.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,919 shares in the company, valued at $127,076.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jack Phillips also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 12th, Jack Phillips sold 26,545 shares of Accelerate Diagnostics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.86, for a total value of $22,828.70.

On Thursday, April 4th, Jack Phillips sold 15,887 shares of Accelerate Diagnostics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.88, for a total value of $13,980.56.

On Thursday, February 1st, Jack Phillips sold 494 shares of Accelerate Diagnostics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.30, for a total value of $642.20.

Accelerate Diagnostics Trading Up 4.5 %

NASDAQ AXDX traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.77. 34,997 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,337. Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.73 and a 1-year high of $11.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.22. The company has a market cap of $16.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 0.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AXDX. StockNews.com began coverage on Accelerate Diagnostics in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Accelerate Diagnostics from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 1st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Tejara Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 95.4% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 35,771 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 17,461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.14% of the company’s stock.

About Accelerate Diagnostics

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms.

