First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Shares Sold by Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC

Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 34.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,167 shares during the quarter. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF comprises 2.2% of Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $3,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FPE. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 264.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $160,000.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of FPE stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.01. 1,247,236 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,449,339. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a twelve month low of $15.45 and a twelve month high of $17.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.68.

About First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

