Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC Makes New $211,000 Investment in Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E)

Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,202 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ENI during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ENI during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of ENI by 114.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,114 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of ENI by 61.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,802 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of ENI by 1,303.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,148 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on E shares. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th.

NYSE:E traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $32.13. The stock had a trading volume of 171,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,340. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.20. Eni S.p.A. has a 1-year low of $26.50 and a 1-year high of $34.30.

ENI (NYSE:E – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $26.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.86 billion. ENI had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 5.00%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eni S.p.A. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a $0.349 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. ENI’s dividend payout ratio is 48.01%.

Eni S.p.A. operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. It engages in exploration, development, extracting, manufacturing, and marketing crude oil and natural gas, oil-based fuels, chemical products, and gas-fired power, as well as energy products from renewable sources. The company operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio (GGP); Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude & Power; and Corporate and Other Activities segments.

