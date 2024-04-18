IDEX Biometrics ASA (OTCMKTS:IDXAF) and New World Solutions (OTCMKTS:REGRF) Critical Survey

IDEX Biometrics ASA (OTCMKTS:IDXAF – Get Free Report) and New World Solutions (OTCMKTS:REGRF – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for IDEX Biometrics ASA and New World Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IDEX Biometrics ASA 0 0 0 0 N/A New World Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IDEX Biometrics ASA $4.09 million 0.06 -$32.66 million ($0.03) -0.01 New World Solutions N/A N/A N/A ($0.01) -2.32

This table compares IDEX Biometrics ASA and New World Solutions’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

New World Solutions has lower revenue, but higher earnings than IDEX Biometrics ASA. New World Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than IDEX Biometrics ASA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares IDEX Biometrics ASA and New World Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IDEX Biometrics ASA -592.76% -156.35% -114.49% New World Solutions N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

20.1% of New World Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of IDEX Biometrics ASA shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

New World Solutions beats IDEX Biometrics ASA on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IDEX Biometrics ASA

IDEX Biometrics ASA, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells fingerprint authentication solutions in Norway, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company's fingerprint authentication solutions are used primarily in contactless financial payment, access control, and smart cards, as well as card-based devices for the storage of digital currencies. It primarily serves manufacturers of smart cards for financial payment applications and biometric payment card markets. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

About New World Solutions

New World Solutions Inc. operates as a technology company. It provides exposure to various areas of decentralized finance to shareholders. New World Solutions Inc. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. New World Solutions Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Bitnine Global Inc.

