Insider Selling: CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) CEO Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Free Report) CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.69, for a total value of $232,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,165,367.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

CSW Industrials Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:CSWI traded up $1.55 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $233.98. 98,224 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,004. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.06 and a twelve month high of $243.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $231.83 and a 200 day moving average of $205.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 37.97, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.73.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.10). CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 12.47%. The firm had revenue of $174.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.80 million. On average, equities analysts expect that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

CSW Industrials Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CSW Industrials

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. This is an increase from CSW Industrials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio is 12.20%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 804,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,618,000 after purchasing an additional 7,331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

About CSW Industrials

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

