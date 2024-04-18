Insider Selling: CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) CEO Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Free Report) CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.69, for a total value of $232,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,165,367.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
CSW Industrials Stock Up 0.7 %
NASDAQ:CSWI traded up $1.55 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $233.98. 98,224 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,004. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.06 and a twelve month high of $243.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $231.83 and a 200 day moving average of $205.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 37.97, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.73.
CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.10). CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 12.47%. The firm had revenue of $174.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.80 million. On average, equities analysts expect that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.
CSW Industrials Increases Dividend
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CSW Industrials
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 804,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,618,000 after purchasing an additional 7,331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.79% of the company’s stock.
About CSW Industrials
CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.
