SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Sold by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. decreased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 219,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,837 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $14,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 23,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $289,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

SPYG traded down $0.29 on Wednesday, reaching $70.03. 3,237,812 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,173,439. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.96 and its 200-day moving average is $66.96. The company has a market cap of $23.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72 and a beta of 1.10. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $54.73 and a twelve month high of $74.10.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

