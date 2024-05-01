Searle & CO. Takes Position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Searle & CO. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEI. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 895.5% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %
Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $113.51. 2,786,976 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,876,662. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $111.45 and a one year high of $119.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $114.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.13.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).
