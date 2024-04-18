Integral Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 15,228 Shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI)

Integral Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 226,395 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,228 shares during the quarter. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF makes up approximately 2.6% of Integral Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. owned 0.39% of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $4,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FPEI. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 47,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1,182.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 20,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 18,712 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 86,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after buying an additional 9,599 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 624,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,542,000 after buying an additional 103,612 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA FPEI remained flat at $17.97 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 180,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,964. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.60. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12-month low of $16.39 and a 12-month high of $18.28.

The First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPEI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide current income and total return by investing in global institutional preferred and income-producing debt securities.

