Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – January (BATS:XBJA) Shares Acquired by Orion Capital Management LLC

Orion Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – January (BATS:XBJA – Free Report) by 203.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,721 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,521 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – January were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of XBJA. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – January by 288.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 138,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,428,000 after buying an additional 102,754 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – January by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 144,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,580,000 after purchasing an additional 41,135 shares during the last quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – January in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – January by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 124,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 7,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – January in the 3rd quarter valued at $247,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – January Trading Down 0.6 %

XBJA stock traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $26.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,828 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.93 million, a PE ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.02.

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – January Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – January (XBJA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for 2x the price return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), subject to an upside return cap and downside buffer over a specific holdings period. XBJA was launched on Jan 1, 2022 and is managed by Innovator.

