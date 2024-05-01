iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) Shares Bought by Orion Capital Management LLC

Orion Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Free Report) by 19.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 115,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 17,837 shares in the last quarter. Kooman & Associates increased its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Kooman & Associates now owns 200,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,844,000 after buying an additional 7,779 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 86.4% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 488,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,810,000 after buying an additional 226,377 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 95.0% in the third quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,661,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,182,000 after buying an additional 809,652 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF in the third quarter worth $2,360,000.

NYSEARCA REET traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,080,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,420. iShares Global REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.69 and a fifty-two week high of $24.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 0.91.

About iShares Global REIT ETF

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

