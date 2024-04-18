AIA Group Ltd Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

AIA Group Ltd decreased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 615,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 108,084 shares during the quarter. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of AIA Group Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. AIA Group Ltd owned approximately 0.12% of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $60,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $34,000. 73.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ TLT traded down $0.54 on Thursday, reaching $88.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,346,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,629,270. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $93.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.41. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $82.42 and a twelve month high of $107.24.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.3124 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $3.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

